GGNetwork, one of the largest Asia-focused online poker networks and fourth globally in terms of cash game traffic, has introduced a built-in heads-up display (HUD), which it calls “Smart HUD,” across all its partner poker sites.

The built-in HUD was made available to all players and across all game types including tournaments, cash games, and short-stacked All-in or Fold cash games, from October 1.

Heads-up displays are tools that display information about a player’s playing style directly on a poker table, helping other players make decisions with the help of the provided statistics.

Several online poker operators allow the use of third-party tracking software (which provide the data for HUDs), as long as the statistics presented are based on a player’s own observed action. GGNetwork, however, prohibits the use of any third-party software aids.

“Our underlying philosophy here at GGNetwork has always been 'Let’s make poker fun again!’ In striving towards this ideal, one of our primary focuses was to ensure that players were enjoying themselves by focusing on the poker, and also that players were on an even playing field. In the past, this meant deterring [the] use of 3rd party software,” the network explained “in a post titled Smart HUD for Smart Decisions.

The new built-in HUD has been designed as a “middle ground,” with the idea to not fill the screen with all the statistics that may scare away newcomers. Instead, the built-in simplified HUD aims to be easier to understand while still being informative.