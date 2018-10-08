India’s largest and one of its first online poker rooms, Adda52, has launched a new loyalty program called Adda52 Advantage.

Launched in mid-September, Adda52’s new randomized rewards system is based on the operator’s extensive research. It uses a complex algorithm that factors in the playing style of the users.

“The need of the multidimensional program arose when our research showed that each user has unique playing style in terms of hands they play or the stakes they choose. Thus, it was imperative that each is rewarded appropriately for the effort they are putting in,” wrote Mohit Agarwal, CEO, and Co-Founder of Adda52.

“We have made use of the complex algorithm to factor in the playing style, thus, keeping the distribution of points or bonus and rewards as seamless as possible,” Agarwal further commented.