The Latin American focused Aconcagua Poker has been issued a provisional license to offer online poker services in Spain.

The license was issued on October 4 by the Spanish regulatory body Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ) after a long wait of six months. It was officially made public on October 8 through the regulatory body’s official site.

The Spanish domain of Aconcagua Poker is now live and says “Very soon in Spain….”