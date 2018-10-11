On Saturday, 888poker’s flagship Super Series got underway in the segregated markets of Spain and Italy. It marks the third time this year it has run in the Spanish market, while in Italy it is running its second edition. In total, €820,500 is being awarded over the two week period across both markets.

888Poker.ES is guaranteeing a total of €450,000 over 59 tournaments with a wide range of tournament buy-ins and guarantees, though most prize pools are €10,000 or less. The majority of buy-ins ranging from €12 to €100, with a scattering of high buy-in events.

Once again, the main event will guarantee a €100,000 prize pool and will cost just €99 to enter. It is slated to take place on the last day of the series and is followed by a €250 buy-in highroller guaranteeing €10,000.