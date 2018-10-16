Global online gaming giant, The Stars Group, parent company of PokerStars, has launched a new web-based merchandise store called Stars Store.

The online store went live last month in association with Brand Addition, a global merchandise business that specializes in designing, sourcing and delivering branded promotional products for corporate and consumer sales.

“We are working in partnership with Brand Addition and will continue to improve the range and introduce new co-branded Hugo Boss products on a regular basis in the Stars Store,” said a PokerStars spokesperson to PRO.

The launch follows the exclusive preview of a pop-up Stars Store that was revealed during the EPT Barcelona event held in August. At the time, company officials revealed to pokerfuse that a new PokerStars web store was coming.