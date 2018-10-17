Partypoker, GVC Holdings’ resurgent online poker room, is set to launch yet another major software upgrade, slated to be deployed later this week. It comes just after the room deployed a minor update to its poker client on October 10.

The site’s official software updates page lists several upcoming new additions to partypoker’s client as well as detail the changes recently deployed. Most are focused on aesthetics, like improving the table appearance and tournament lobby.

The updates rolled out on October 10 includes improvements to player note-taking functionality, table themes and the tournament lobby. A new “Table Settings Preview” feature has been introduced which let players see the changes before applying them, and players can now retain their customized themes when moved to other tables when playing in a tournament.