After four years of operation, the Asian-focused online poker network , GGNetwork, is set to debut its first-ever online tournament series next month.

Good Game Series (GGS), named after the network, will be held from November 18 over a period of over two weeks. The network has promised to pay out more than $3.5 million across 129 tournaments. In addition, $220,000 will be distributed in satellite guarantees and a further $100,000 will be given away through its GGS Giveaway promotion to be held throughout November.

The schedule caters to all a variety of tournament players—from low-stakes grinders to nosebleed high-stakes players. Buy-ins start at $10 and go up to a whopping $25,000 for the Super High Roller.