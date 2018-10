Online poker network iPoker has announced the €200,000 Bounty Hunter Series (BHS), a brand new series of guaranteed tournaments all in the progressive knockout format.

Starting on November 2 and running for ten days, 30 tournaments—three per day—are on the schedule, each with a guarantee between €1000 and €50,000. Buy-ins range from €1 to €100.

All games are NL Hold’em in the progressive knockout style, at 6- or 8-handed tables. All tournaments allow up to three re-entries.