Six months after its launch in the Indian market, PokerStars unveils its first online tournament series—Diwali Rush—for its Indian players.

More than 1.5 Crore ($200,000) is guaranteed over the course of eight days starting October 28, including a 21 LAC ($30,000) Platinum Pass to the winner of a freeroll and a 30 LAC (40,800) guaranteed Main Event.

“It’s brilliant to have our very own series on PokerStars.IN and amazing that one person will be awarded a Platinum Pass to mark a special and fitting event on our calendar,” said Ankur Dewani, CEO of Sachiko Gaming, the local partner of PokerStars.

There are 34 events on the Diwali Rush schedule, culminating in the 30 LAC Main Event on November 4. Buy-ins range from INR 275 ($3.75) to INR 12,000 ($163) for the high roller, and guarantees range from INR 50,000 ($680) to 30 LAC ($40,800). The average guarantee per event stands close to 4.4 LAC ($6000).