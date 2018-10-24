October 28 is turning out to be a big date for poker players in the Segregated European market, with operators preparing for another round of big online tournament series all slated to kick off on this date.

PokerStars was the first to announce its Southern European Championship of Online Poker (SECOOP), boasting a guarantee of €10 million. This was followed by partypoker/PMU, announcing Powerfest with a €3.5 million guarantee across France and Spain.

The latest to join the bandwagon is PokerStars’ Italian room, which will be organizing its annual flagship series, the Italian Championship of Online Poker (ICOOP), with a 4 million guarantee—the biggest seen so far in the Italian ring-fenced market.