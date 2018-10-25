The Latin American focused Aconcagua Poker, recent recipient of a provisional license to operate online gambling in Spain, has plans to expand in the entire regulated European market, PRO was told.

Earlier this month, the Spanish regulatory body Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ) approved the Aconcagua Poker Network to offer online poker and other online casino games in Spain.

It has been a long wait for the Latin American network. The company said that it has been preparing for the launch in the Spanish market since well before the window for new Spanish licenses applications opened at the beginning of the year.

“We have been working on launching in regulated markets for almost two years,” said Juan Manuel Pastor, CEO of Aconcagua Poker Spain Operations, in an exclusive interview with PRO.