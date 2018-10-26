Winamax is the latest European operator to schedule an online tournament series, returning with its second ever Winamax Circus.

Starting on November 4, Winamax will be guaranteeing €5 million over a period of twelve days. Compared to last year, the operator has upped the overall guarantee by €2 million and also increased the number of tournaments.

The second iteration of Winamax Circus will consist of 110 tournaments with an average guarantee of just over €45,000. Like last year, the majority of the buy-ins will range from €3 to €50, but a €250 buy-in high roller has also been included.