Online giant PokerStars has once again made changes to its weekly schedule on its primary dot-com network as it revamps its high stakes MTT schedule under a new brand dubbed “High Roller Club.”

As many as 21 new high stakes tournaments have been added in the weekly schedule with guarantees totaling nearly $1.5 million. Every day there will be at least four $530 buy-in tournaments and three $1050 high stakes tournaments each with a minimum guarantee of $100,000.

Details on the changes were announced by the network on its official blog last week. The operator said that the new high stakes tournaments have been added for the players looking to “polish up [their] play in the run-up to the PSPC.”

Although the operator stated that the revamp to their high-stakes schedule is “coming very soon,” the new tournaments have already been deployed into the client.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from the high-stakes community. There are still many players without a [Platinum] Pass but come hell or high water, they will be there on the day to join more than 320 Platinum Pass winners in the field,” it was mentioned in the PokerStars Blog webpage.