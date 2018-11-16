Earlier this month, partypoker made several changes to its global player base poker room in an effort to simplify cash game offering and improve cash game liquidity. According to player reports, the changes were made on November 1 without any prior notification.

The two most significant changes were the complete removal of No Limit Hold’em full ring cash game tables and “Casual Cash Game Tables,” the operator’s innovative concept to protect recreational players from multi-tabling grinders.

According to the operator, full ring tables were removed as they were not a “popular choice” among the players. The operator has not yet removed the full ring tables for other formats of Hold’em such as Fixed Limit and Pot Limit.