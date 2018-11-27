The room will launch HexaPro next month on December 3 with a low variance prize pool. The lowest prize is 1.5x, but site promises that a 10x multiplier will occur ten times more frequently than on competitor's offers.

Kindred’s online poker brand Unibet Poker is set to become the latest poker room to add the popular lottery-style sit and go to its game offering under the name “HexaPro.”

The room will launch the game next week with a low-variance prize structure that promises to hit the 10x multiplier of the buy-in ten times more than its competitors.

Lottery or “jackpot” sit & gos are fast structured, usually three-handed and winner-takes-all tournaments where the prize pool is determined randomly at the start of the game. Within a few minutes, players can win up to 1000 times the buy-in, with some sites even offering a prize pool of up to 12,000 times.