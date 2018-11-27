Kindred’s online poker brand Unibet Poker is set to become the latest poker room to add the popular lottery-style sit and go to its game offering under the name “HexaPro.”

The room will launch the game next week with a low-variance prize structure that promises to hit the 10x multiplier of the buy-in ten times more than its competitors.

Lottery or “jackpot” sit & gos are fast structured, usually three-handed and winner-takes-all tournaments where the prize pool is determined randomly at the start of the game. Within a few minutes, players can win up to 1000 times the buy-in, with some sites even offering a prize pool of up to 12,000 times.