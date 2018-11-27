The Stars Group has announced a major new deal with casino group Eldorado Resorts that secures access for its brands and suite of online gambling products to every US state in which the Eldorado operates.

The group currently runs one or more casinos in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and West Virginia, all potential markets where PokerStars could launch their real money gambling products, if and when permitted by state regulations.

“We are excited to announce this agreement with Eldorado, one of the fastest growing regional gaming companies in the United States,” said Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group. “This agreement establishes the foundation for our U.S. strategy as we tactically pursue access to other key states and opportunities with potential media partners.”