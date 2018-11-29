GGNetwork, one of the largest Asia-focused online poker networks, has finally joined the fast-fold poker game with the launch of “Chinese Rush” on November 26.

Chinese Rush is currently available on GG network’s largest skins, including Natural8, BestPoker and its flagship GG Poker site. It follows the similar structure as found in other fast-fold games: A player is randomly seated at a specific stake level and is immediately moved to a new table once a player folds by clicking on “Quick Fold” button or once a hand finishes.

The format is seen as having benefits to both the player and the poker site, as it solves the predatory practices of table selection and “bum-hunting,” the act of only playing at tables with weaker opposition. It also allows players to play more hands per hour, and thus more money for the operator via the rake from all those extra hands.