Unibet has revealed the schedule for its flagship online tournament series, to take place from December 3. It will be the fourth and last outing this year.

Like the previous two editions, Unibet Online Series IV will once again feature a €350,000 guaranteed over a total of 84 tournaments. The tournaments are split over three different buy-in tiers, Nano, Low and High stakes, to suit all types of players’ bankrolls.

The full schedule is now live in the client with qualifiers already underway. The buy-ins range from as low as €0.10 and go up to €100. The schedule comprises of a mix of rebuy, bounty, progressive bounty, and ante only tournaments including nine PLO events.