PokerBaazi, one of India’s biggest online poker rooms, has announced a 2 Crore ($283,425) guaranteed online tournament called the “Game Changer” which is set to be the biggest single online poker tournament ever in the country.

While the site has yet to release the date, the site has announced that the tournament will cost INR 11,000 ($155) to enter and the winner will take home a guaranteed prize of 50 Lac ($70,850).

“We have added another gear to our drive of [metamorphosing] Indian poker. This is yet another milestone, and for sure, a game changer!,” wrote Navkiran Singh, CEO of PokerBaazi.

“2 Crores is certainly going to be India’s biggest poker tournament,” said Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Director of PokerBaazi. “To top that, the winner gets a toasty 50 Lakhs. If that isn’t life-changing, I don’t know what is!”