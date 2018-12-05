Yesterday was a historic day for partypoker as the $20 million guaranteed MILLIONS Online successfully breached its highly ambitious eight-figure guarantee to set a record for the biggest ever online poker tournament.

Few would have predicted before the tournament got underway that it would attract 4000 entries and exceed the $20 guarantee. Yet it did so comfortably, attracting hundreds more and covering the prize pool by almost 10%.

The five starting flights combined attracted 4367 entries to build a staggering prize pool of $21,835,000. Out of 4367 total entries, 2190 were unique and the remaining were re-entries, according to the operator.