Winamax will kick off 2019 in style with Winamax Series, the 23rd installment of its flagship tournament series.

Starting on January 6 and running for twelve days, the series will once again guarantee €13 million across 165 tournaments.

In comparison with the series held this year in January, the guarantee remains the same, while number of tournaments has crept up from from 147 to 165.

The average guarantee per tournament has thus gone down fractionally €88,435 to €78,787, though it exceeds that average of the two prior series this year.