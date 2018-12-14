Pick’em8, a new game from 888 previously touted as a new, unique variant of online poker, has gone live for real money in the international online player pool. No press release, website update or social media post has announced the new game. However, the game is now live across multiple international markets.

888 calls the game a “fun, fast and strategy poker-based game.” It sits in the lobby alongside the poker games Snap and Blast. However, unlike these titles, which are simplified and sped-up versions of poker but with the same core game-play, Pick’em is much closer to a casino game than a poker game.

A key differentiator is that in Pick’em there are no betting rounds. There is only one decision point in the game, providing a very thin layer of skill. 888 describes Pick’em as “an enjoyable game with no direct opponents,” but ironically this is perhaps the one aspect that makes the game still feel like a poker: Players do play directly against other players.

PRO exclusively revealed the details of this game two weeks ago, and the version of Pick’em that has gone live today is exactly as previously described.