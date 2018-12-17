In a surprise move, partypoker has announced a new online tournament series, Christmas Freeze, set to run alongside PokerStars’ Winter Series over the next couple of weeks.

While the schedule has yet to be officially announced at the time of writing, the operator has revealed the details surrounding the series, and tournaments are already listed in the client. A total of $10 million will be guaranteed across 201 tournaments over a two-week period.

Images put out by partypoker indicate the series starts on Christmas Day, but tournaments already in the client show the first four events, each with four tiers, are scheduled for the 23rd. There is then a pause on Christmas Eve, with the series resuming on the 25th. There is another gap in the schedule on New Year’s Eve.

The series was publicized as Christmas Series, but partypoker later removed the announcement. Soon after, it announced the series as Christmas Freeze and extended the number of days. The “Freeze” is to indicate that all tournaments are freezeout tournaments, permitting no re-entries or rebuys.