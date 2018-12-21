Winamax has launched promotional Expresso Santa tournaments where players can win additional prizes.

French online poker room Winwmax has finally joined the other operators in celebrating Christmas as it launches its promotional Expresso Santa tournaments, a twist on the operator’s iconic lottery-based Sit & Go tournaments.

Started on December 20 and running for over two weeks, Expresso Santa special tournaments give expresso tournament winners a chance to win additional gifts along with the regular prizes. To be eligible, players must hit a 2x multiplier and win the tournament. They are then taken to a mini-game.

The player is then offered six gift packages from which they must pick two. If both the chosen gifts are identical, they win the prize that they picked.