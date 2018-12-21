French online poker room Winwmax has finally joined the other operators in celebrating Christmas as it launches its promotional Expresso Santa tournaments, a twist on the operator’s iconic lottery-based Sit & Go tournaments.

Started on December 20 and running for over two weeks, Expresso Santa special tournaments give expresso tournament winners a chance to win additional gifts along with the regular prizes. To be eligible, players must hit a 2x multiplier and win the tournament. They are then taken to a mini-game.

The player is then offered six gift packages from which they must pick two. If both the chosen gifts are identical, they win the prize that they picked.