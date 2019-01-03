PokerStars, the flagship poker brand of The Stars Group (TSG), continues to ink new partnership deals with US sports leagues. The UFC becoming the latest sports entity to join hands with the world’s largest online poker room.

Last month, PokerStars announced that it has now become the official partner of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world’s leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, creating a new sponsorship category for the US-based fighting league.

The announcement comes just ten days after The Stars Group signed a multi-year deal with National Basketball Association (NBA) to become its “authorized gaming operator” in the US.