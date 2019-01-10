Spartan Poker, one of India’s leading online poker sites, has announced the return of its flagship online MTT series, the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC).

With over 8.5 Crore ($1.2 Million) in guaranteed prizes, the latest upcoming edition of IOPC will be the operator’s biggest ever edition and also the country’s biggest guaranteed tournament series ever held.

It is set to take place from January 11 for ten days featuring 55 tournaments including a 1.5 Crore ($212,850) guaranteed Main Event on January 20. The buy-in for the Main Event is set at INR 11,000 ($156).