The Universal Championship of Poker (UCOP) from MPN has returned for its fourth year.

For the first time, the operator will offer a companion series dubbed UCOP Mini. This will then be followed by the main series, which this time around is called UCOP Passport, a nod to the live tournament packages that will be awarded to leaderboard winners.

The two MTT series combined boasts a guarantee of €500,000 across 110 tournaments, with each series featuring 55 tournaments.