888Poker has released the schedule for its flagship series Super Series in the segregated markets of Spain and Italy.

Both are set to run simultaneously from January 27 for 15 days. Across both markets, €676,000 is guaranteed in this Winter Edition.

In the Spanish market, the series promises a guaranteed prize pool of €319,000 spread across 50 tournaments, an average of €6380 per event. This marks a significant dip in both the series overall guarantees and average guarantee.

On the other hand, the Super Series in the Italian market will have a higher guaranteed prize pool than the Spanish market for the first time. €357,000 is guaranteed across 43 tournaments bringing the average to €8300 per tournament.