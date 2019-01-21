The best known and longest-running weekly tournament in online poker, the PokerStars Sunday Million, will undergo the most significant change in its 13-year history: The event will now cost $109 to enter instead of the traditional $215.

The $1 million guarantee will remain the same, so the operator will need to attract 10,000 players—double the usual turn out—to cover the prize pool. The first such lower priced event will run this coming Sunday. The operator plans to keep the change permanent, pokerfuse exclusively reported Monday.