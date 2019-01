The French-based operator Winamax has set a new record by hosting the biggest online poker tournament in the European market.

The Million Event, the main event of the operator’s 23rd installment of Winamax Series, boasted an ambitious guarantee of €2 Million. It exceeded this by almost a million.

In total, the tournament drew an unprecedented 26,001 total entries across 12 initial flights to create a prize pool of €2,964,114.