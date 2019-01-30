Barely two weeks have passed since the record-breaking Winter Series with €20 million guaranteed concluded, and PokerStars has already scheduled its next tournament festival.

This time, it is the Carnaval Series, marking yet another new tournament brand for the operator which has introduced something new to the market on a near-monthly basis.

“Off the back of a very successful Winter Series, we plan to keep up momentum for our Southern European players by kicking off 2019 with something new,” said Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations at The Stars Group. “We look forward to players of all levels joining us and getting in the 'carnaval’ spirit.”

In PokerStars Europe, the three-country shared liquidity network comprising France, Spain, and Portugal, Carnaval Series runs from February 3 for 16 days. The newly launched series guarantees a total of €10 million in prize money across 166 tournaments with buy-ins ranging from €5 to €250.