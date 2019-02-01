888Poker has announced a special one-off promotion for MTT players that will take place this weekend, with its Sunday majors spread rake-free.

It comes a week after PokerStars launched its new-look Sunday Million, switching the buy-in from the traditional $215 to buy-in to a $109.

On February 3, 888 will be running a special one-day “RakeLESS” promotion. Rake from seven of its flagship tournaments, boasting $270,000 in combined guarantees, has been removed. This means that the tournaments will cost just the buy-in, with all money going to the prize pool. The guarantees will remain the same.

The tournaments included in the line up are Sunday Mega Deep, Sunday Challenge, and Sunday special progressive knockout tournaments.