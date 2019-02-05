Having confirmed the ban on seating scripts, PokerStars has announced that it will be taking another measure in what it says will improve the player experience.

Starting February 5, the online poker giant will implement a new policy that will significantly reduce the decision time a player gets when playing in cash games. The changes will be applied to both ring and zoom games across all stakes and in all markets.

The change applies to all cash games, including less common variants including Draw and Mixed games. However, tournaments, spin & go’s and sit & go’s will remain unaffected.