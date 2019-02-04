GVC’s online poker room partypoker has rebranded its lottery-style Sit & Go Jackpots to a new name, “Spins.”

The new tournaments are already live in the client with buy-ins ranging from $0.25 to $250. Apart from the name, there has been no apparent changes to the format, structure or rake.

Players start with a stack of 500 chips with blinds increasing every 3 minutes, just like before. Prizes are randomly picked from 2x to 12,000x the buy-in and players usually battle to finish first to win the whole prize.