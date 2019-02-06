While many of the online poker rooms are focused on rewarding recreational and casual players, partypoker continues with its efforts to target high volume grinders. This time the room has introduced a new tier to its existing VIP Program called Diamond Club Elite, which becomes the program’s highest level.

The new tier which went live on February 1 rewards players with cashback up to 60% and many additional perks such as live event packages.

The room also rebranded its lottery-style Sit & Go Jackpots to “Spins” and introduced a $1 million edition with a $5 buy-in.

Diamond Club Elite – Up to 60% Cashback

Having launched this month, the new tier rewards players the equivalent of 60% in cashback. However, to earn this, players must opt-in for the program by emailing the room and contribute at least $200,000 in rake over a 12 month period.

Upon accumulating $200,000 in rake, players will become eligible to join the elite club and enjoy various lucrative benefits. To start with, Diamond Club Elite players will be awarded a $16,000 VIP package to the MILLIONS World in the Bahamas as well as a ticket to MILLIONS Online worth $10,300.

In addition, Elite members will also be rewarded with a $10,000 cash bonus upon reaching the halfway point (i.e., contributing $100,000 in rake), and another $20,000 cash bonus after completing 100% of the $200,000 rake target.

Furthermore, to celebrate the launch of the program, the room is giving two players a chance to win a 100% cashback top-up plus a fixed 100% cashback until January 31, 2020.

Other benefits include exclusive VIP services at partypoker LIVE events and a dedicated 24×7 support lines.

“The opportunity for our players to earn 60% cashback along with a fabulous MILLIONS World package and a seat at MILLIONS Online makes us the clear number one choice for VIP players in the online poker industry.”

“We’re also offering 100% cashback to the first two players who can hit the $200,000 target separately across either cash games or SIT & GO JACKPOTS – meaning incredible value for two of our valued VIPs,” the press release said.

The Elite tier is the expansion of partypoker’s existing VIP program Diamond Club which was launched in 2017. The program works similarly except that it awards up to 50% cashback to players who contribute $100,000 in rake. It also offers the 24/7 support line, a personalized concierge service and invites to exclusive events. A $10,000 cash prize is also awarded once the player met the $100,000 rake milestone within a period of 365 days.

Newly Branded Spins

In other news, partypoker has rebranded its lottery-style Sit & Go Jackpots to a new name called “Spins”. Besides the name change, the operator has also added new visual enhancements, and the animations are much smoother now.

Partypoker is celebrating the launch of Spins by offering a special jackpot prizepool of $1.2 million in its $5 buy-in games. The $5 buy-in special Spin features a random multiplier between 2x and a whopping 240,000x. The winner takes home $1 million while the second and third place runners-up are awarded $100,000 each.

“SPINS are quick, fun and easy to play – giving players of all levels the chance to turn a small buy-in into a life-changing amount of money,” said partypoker team pro Sam Trickett.

“I can’t wait to see who will become the first SPINS millionaire, from just $5!”

This is perhaps for the first time that the operator is offering the winner $1 million for such a low entry-fee. Previously, only the $100 and $250 buy-in tournaments awarded a seven-figure first place prize.

The promotion could well be in response to its main competitor, PokerStars which also currently is running $1 million special Spin & Go’s at the $5 and $25 buy-in levels, sitting alongside the usual $100 and $500 buy-ins.