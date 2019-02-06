GVC’s online poker room partypoker has upgraded its VIP program by adding a new tier, “Diamond Club Elite,” aimed towards high-volume players.

The new tier is an expansion to its already existing “Diamond Club” rewards program. Those who qualify will receive up to 60% cashback on rake paid, along with various other bonuses and benefits.

Diamond Club Elite was unveiled on February 1 and has been designed to reward its most loyal and high-volume players. To participate in the program, players will need to opt-in by sending a mail to the support.

Once opted-in, players must contribute at least $200,000 in rake over a period of 12 months to be promoted to the exclusive club. Players will be rewarded with a fixed 40% weekly cashback, which could go up to 60% upon completing the $200,000 rake target.