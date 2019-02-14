Starting Friday, PokerStars will begin implementing changes to its loyalty program, the most significant of which is a 55% reduction in points earned via scheduled tournaments.

Currently players receive 100 reward points for every $/€1 in rake paid while playing scheduled tournaments. The new rate of reward for these tournaments will be 45 points per $/€1 in fees. The rewards rate for all other game types will remain unchanged.

In a blog post announcing the change, PokerStars’ Director of Poker Innovations and Operations, Severin Rasset, cited player feedback and a better understanding of how players interact with the system as the reasons for the modifications.

Rasset also identified the change in rewards for scheduled tournaments as being “in an area that we believe will have the least impact on [players’] experience.” Rasset went on to say that the change will “enable us to place even more focus where we know it matters most.”

As was likely expected, players expressed displeasure with the news.