As things heat up with the arrival of new operators in the European segregated market, online poker giants partypoker and PokerStars have each scheduled to run an online tournament series in the next thirty days.

Partypoker, along with its French partner PMU, has scheduled the second iteration of the operator’s flagship tournament series Powerfest. The series will kick off on Sunday, February 24.

Meanwhile, PokerStars is also gearing up with yet another series in its European market. Although the operator is yet to officially announce the dates and a full schedule, it has already deployed a tournament dubbed “Equinox” guaranteeing €1 million in prize money. The website’s promotion page suggests that Equinox will be the Main Event of the upcoming SCOOP.