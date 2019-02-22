Asia-focused online poker network GG Network has introduced a new method to distribute rewards to its players. Soon to be available at select fast-fold tables, “Cash Drops” delivers earned rewards directly to the poker tables, a concept first introduced earlier this month by new online poker room Run It Once Poker under the name Splash The Pot.

Both Splash The Pot and Cash Drops periodically add money to the pot at the start of a hand. The extra money is the result of accumulated rewards based on a percentage of rake paid at the tables.

Online poker is known to be a copycat industry, with companies quickly incorporating the successful ideas of their competitors. With GG Network introducing its version of the popular feature just weeks after the original idea was launched, Run It Once’s strategy of holding back the announcement of its innovation until just before launch has been validated.

The operator certainly did not want another poker room to beat it to market with its own new idea—something that may have been possible, given the speed at which this new feature was adopted by GG.