GVC Holdings’ online poker room partypoker has finally gone live in the Czech Republic after acquiring a license in November last year.

The room opened its door to Czech residents on February 19 under the domain partypoker.CZ as a soft launch and went fully live on February 20, according to local media reports.

The new site shares its player pool with the international dot-com market and offers its residents the same game offerings as seen in its international client. One exception is Spins, the operator’s newly-branded three-handed jackpot-based Sit & Go’s; according to a regulatory restriction, licensed operators are not allowed to offer such formats. Freerolls are also prohibited.