India’s independent online poker room PokerBaazi has set the record for the country’s biggest online poker tournament in market history.

The revolutionary tournament called “Game Changer” carried an ambitious guarantee of 2 Crore ($281,100) with the winner guaranteed to walk away with a top prize of 50 LAC ($70,250). Never in the history of Indian online poker has a poker site hosted a tournament with a guarantee bigger than 1.5 Crore.

The Game Changer was also India’s first multi-day tournament, featuring three starting flights. The tournament kicked off on February 20 carrying a buy-in of INR 11,000 ($155).

Across the three starting flights, the marquee event received an overwhelming turnout of 3777 total entries to build a prize pool of 3.77 Crore ($529,660)—crushing its original guarantee by almost a factor of two.

To put that into perspective, the next biggest prize pool belongs to The Spartan Poker, who recently hosted a 1.5 Crore guaranteed Main Event during IOPC in January. The tournament attracted 1354 entries but fell short of its guarantee by 14.6 LAC ($20,505).