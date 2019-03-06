PokerStars.IN, The Star Group’s segregated online poker room in India, has signed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as brand ambassador.

The award-winning Bollywood actor has been working in Indian Cinema for almost two decades and is viewed as one of the most talented actors in the country. With a huge fan following in social media, his signing with PokerStars.IN is surely expected to give a major boost to PokerStars’ brand in the country, which has been in the market for almost a year.

“It’s a great pleasure to be associated with PokerStars India,” said Indian Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a recent press statement.

“I have been intrigued by poker for some time now as I believe it hits the magic balance between being easy to learn yet gives ongoing opportunities to increase your knowledge and master the game,” said Siddiqui.