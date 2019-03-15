Originally scheduled to run in February, 888poker has finally revealed the dates and schedule for its flagship series, XL Blizzard.

The series will kick off on April 4 and will run for eleven days boasting a guaranteed prize pool of $1.7 million over a wide variety of buy-ins comprising of 34 tournaments.

This is a significant drop in the guarantees as well as the average guarantee per event compared with the previous edition, which ran six months ago back in September.

XL Eclipse in September had $2.8 million guaranteed across 34 events with an average guarantee per event at $82,412. In January 2018, XL Blizzard had close to $3 million guarantees with an average guarantee close to $86,000.

This time around, the average guarantee stands at little over $51,000.