The 13th Anniversary Edition of the PokerStars Sunday Million will take place in April with a $10 million guaranteed prize pool, of which $1 million is earmarked for the winner.

Heralded by PokerStars as “the world’s biggest weekly poker tournament with a $1 million guaranteed prizepool and first place prize regularly in excess of $100,000,” over the course of its 13-year history the PokerStars Sunday Million has run over 600 times and awarded more than $750 million in prize money.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this poker milestone, but the credit goes to all of the poker lovers out there who have made the Sunday Million happen nearly every week for the past 13 years, so we hope to see them at the tables,” said Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations at The Stars Group in the press release announcing the event.

As part of its promotional push, PokerStars is offering players the opportunity to satellite into the event for as little as $0.90. There are also special edition $1 million Spin & Gos and, starting March 25, PokerStars will run $15 daily satellites that each guarantee 100 seats.