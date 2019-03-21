888Poker continues to experiment with its Sunday tournament offerings, introducing new rake concepts in an effort to rebuild its online poker brand.

After successfully running rake-free tournaments and half-buy-in tournaments, the room has now launched another novelty concept, called Rake or Break tournaments that will run every Sunday beginning March 24.

These Rake or Break tournaments do not have guaranteed prize pools, a feature typically associated with poker tournaments. Instead, each of these tournaments has a target prize pool set by the room in advance and visible in the tournament lobby.

If the tournament fails to reach its target prize pool, then everybody who played the tournament will receive the amount of the rake they paid, including fees on multiple entries. Should the tournament reach its set prize pool, the following week will see the target increase by 10%—meaning these tournaments will continue to grow until they fall short, creating a “win-win” situation for the players.