PokerStars’ revamped Stars Rewards program will roll out internationally soon following a trial in the Italian market last week, PRO can reveal.

Emails with the subject “Stars Rewards is changing” were sent to players with access to the global international player pool last Friday.

“We’re making some improvements to our rewards program,” the email says. Further details were also revealed saying that players now a chance to “win more, with reward Chests that are bigger than ever.”

Red Chests have been dropped and the room has added two new Chests: Diamond and Black. The email also states that the modified version is a “simpler” system: players now need to earn “10 chests in 28 days to level up” instead of four chests in a single day, as it is currently.

Ahead of the new rewards program going live in the Italian market, pokerfuse exclusively reported that the room would soon be making tweaks, revealing the removal of Red Chests and the addition of a new Black Chest.

A few hours later, it was revealed that the revamped version was already live in the Italian segregated market.