Nearing its first anniversary, PokerStars India recently began its full-scale promotion in the Indian market by signing renowned Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as its brand ambassador.

It launched India’s first-ever poker television commercials featuring the Bollywood actor that is being aired across all major TV networks in the country.

The signing of Siddiqui had an immediate effect on its cash game traffic. Within the first week, the traffic spiked almost 50%; by the end of March, it peaked at 137 concurrent cash game players, almost tripling its average from the month before.

The room is now joint-third in the market, neck-and-neck with rival Spartan Poker with a share of 14%. Above it remains Adda52, billed as India’s leading online poker room and holds approximately 40% of the market, and PokerBaazi, which tout itself to be India’s most trusted online poker room.