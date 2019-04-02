After setting a record for the biggest tournament in online poker history, partypoker will bring back its audacious MILLIONS Online tournament with another highly-ambitious $20 million guaranteed prize pool.

The record-holder for the world’s largest online poker tournament is set to return starting November 24 and will run through to December 4. Given that the tournament is set to run for twelve days, it is expected to have multiple day 1s.

Buy-ins and other details have yet to be revealed, but there is a possibility the buy-in might double this year.

In January, the operator while announcing the schedule for its 2019 MILLIONS Live tour had stated that all the MILLIONS tournaments including the online version will have a new buy-in of 10,000 in the local currency. Based on this announcement, this year the MILLIONS Online will likely have a buy-in of $10,300.

“Our biggest single online tournament is back with a massive $20M GTD prizepool!” it is stated on partypoker’s website, but the event has yet to be promoted.

“Last year’s MILLIONS Online broke records and soared past the original guarantee to generate nearly $2M more than anticipated! This year is set to be even better and packed with even more action on the tables,” the web copy of the event continued.

MILLIONS Online made its debut in December 2017. At the time, the tournament had a guarantee of just $5 million. It attracted 1047 total entries to make it the operator’s biggest online tournament. The following year, the operator quadrupled its guarantee to an audacious $20 million. Never in the history of online poker has an online tournament carried a guaranteed prize pool of this scale.

Despite a highly ambitious eight-figure guarantee of $20 million, the actual prize pool exceeded this by almost 10% to make it the richest online poker tournament in history.

In total, the $5300 buy-in tournament drew 4367 entries across five Day 1s to build a humongous prize pool of $21,835,000. Apart from setting the record for the biggest online tournament prize pool, the tournament also set a new record by creating four millionaires in a single online tournament. It also recorded the biggest turnout for a $5300 buy-in online tournament.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, not many had expected that MILLIONS Online would reach its highly-ambitious guarantee. Even partypoker’s own Mike Sexton suggested there was huge value to be had and Tom Waters, partypoker Managing Director told PocketFives that he thought even a field of 3500 entries would be a success.

The operator will look to repeat its success from last year and perhaps set another new record.

Partypoker is currently running its flagship online series, Powerfest that got underway on Sunday. It guarantees a total of $30 million and will culminate in five championship events boasting $6.5 million in guarantees.

The room has also unveiled the dates for KO Series that will follow Powerfest in May and will partly overlap with PokerStars’ Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP). The KO Series also boasts $30 million in guarantees and will run for two weeks from May 5. In June, partypoker will be running another series, Monster Series. The operator’s low-stakes series will guarantee $2.5 million.

Partypoker ambassador, Patrick Leonard has hinted that the room will also be running a PLO-exclusive tournament series soon.

MILLIONS Online is slated to return for its third iteration from November 24 to December 4.