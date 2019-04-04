GGNetwork, one of the largest Asia-focused online poker networks, has announced the schedule for its second-ever online tournament series, dubbed as Blade Series.

Starting on April 14, the series comprises of 105 action-packed events spread across eight days with a total of $11.5 million in guaranteed prize money. The series caters to the site’s high-stakes players, with buy-ins starting at $200 and going up to $10,000.

The series starts off with dozens of tournaments on the first day, including two featuring $10,000 buy-ins, five with $5000 buy-ins and three with a $1000 buy-in. In total, $2.3 million is guaranteed on Day 1 alone with all except one boasting a six-figure guarantee. A similar line-up of tournaments follows the rest of the series.

It culminates in a $500 buy-in Main Event boasting a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool; it will require a minimum of 1064 entries to cover its guarantee. Satellites to most of the events are already underway and the network has pledged to give away 800 seats across 200 satellites.