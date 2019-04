RedKings Poker will be closing down its online poker room on April 28 after nearly 13 years of operation, the company has announced. No reason for the closing was disclosed.

Players will have until that date to complete “existing” bonuses on the MPN skin.

No new promotions will be started, and the monthly Chase and Point per Day promotions for April have been discontinued.

Existing RedKings Poker players are being funneled to fellow MPN skin Bestsafe.